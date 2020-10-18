Fake detective held in Swat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: The police here on Saturday arrested a man on the charges of posing himself as an official of an intelligence agency, sources said. The sources said the accused identified as Imtiaz Khan belonging to Batkhela was staying at a hotel in Bahrain. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the hotel and arrested the accused. A fake service card was also recovered from the possession of the accused.