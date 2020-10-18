close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2020

Fake detective held in Swat

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2020

MINGORA: The police here on Saturday arrested a man on the charges of posing himself as an official of an intelligence agency, sources said. The sources said the accused identified as Imtiaz Khan belonging to Batkhela was staying at a hotel in Bahrain. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the hotel and arrested the accused. A fake service card was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

