Declaring wife 'Kari', man guns her down

SUKKUR: As many as four people were killed in various incidents in the Sukkur region on Friday.

Reports said a man shot dead his wife after declaring her ‘Kari’ in Kashmore. The accused, Nooruddin Jakhrani, shot dead his spouse, Nimaradi, alleging her of developing illicit relations with one of the neighbours in village Laiq Khan Jakhrani in Kashmore. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and were yet to arrest the accused.

Reports said two people, including an old woman along with her grandson, were killed when a wall of their house collapsed in village Chakar Khan Chakirani near Moro in Naushahro Feroze. The villagers rescued three of the family members, while an old woman Sabhahi and her grandson Shahzado were killed in the incident.

In another incident of similar nature, a wall of Irshad Manghanhar’s house collapsed in Ghotki, in which his two-year-old daughter Satisha was killed while his five-year-old son Zakaria was critically injured.

The police and rescue team shifted the body and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.