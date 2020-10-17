SP transferred after row with Lahore CCPO

LAHORE: The IG Punjab has transferred SP CIA Asim Iftikhar following his exchange of harsh words with CCPO Umar Sheikh. The CCPO had ordered arrest of the SP CIA in a meeting at Safe City Authority. He has been posted as SP Headquarters Traffic Punjab while the incumbent Tariq Aziz has been posted as SP Legal Chung. The IG had forwarded the report of the tussle between the CCPO and the SP to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Meanwhile, the IG issued orders of transfer and posting of 8 SDPOs on Friday.