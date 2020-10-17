Police excesses: Tanker driver dies a day after self-immolation attempt

SUKKUR: The Sindh IGP has taken a notice of self-immolation by a tanker driver and directed the Shaheed Benazirabad DIG to submit a report in this regard.

On Thusday, the Skrand Excise police stopped an oil tanker driven by Mati-ur-Rahman for checking its documents. The driver sprinkled petrol on his body and set himself on fire when, according to him, the police asked him to pay bribe. On refusal, the police humiliated the driver and forced him for bribe. Mati-ur-Rahman said such humiliation forced him for self-immolation. As a result, he received 90 per cent burn injuries.