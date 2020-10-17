Corona claims seven, 659 more tested positive

ISLAMABAD: Around 659 more people Friday tested Covid positive after the tests of 33,901 over the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest statistics, the virus claimed lives of seven more people during the last twenty-four hours.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 305,835. There are now 9,421 active cases in the country, reports the media.

Meanwhile, the number of cases across the world surpassed 39.1 million on Friday, while the pandemic claimed more than 1.1 million lives.

The United States is the worst hit country with over 8.2 million infection cases and nearly 222,700 deaths followed by India with over 7.3 million cases and over 112,100 deaths.

More than 29 million patients stand recovered.