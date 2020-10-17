Pak-German Facilitation and Reintegration Centre inaugurated

LAHORE: A soft inaugural ceremony of the Pakistani-German Facilitation and Reintegration Centre was held at Overseas Pakistanis Foundation’s regional office in Lahore in continuation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that was signed between the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP&HRD), on July 29, 2020.

The project aims to support the returning Pakistanis from Germany and other countries as well as the local population to develop their skills for better employment opportunities in their home country, accessing employment opportunities, entrepreneurship opportunities, start-up support.

The partnership is part of the programme “Returning to New Opportunities” commissioned by BMZ and implemented by GIZ.

The Centre has set up a temporary office to provide support to the Pakistani population seeking economic prospects in their country of origin, especially for returning migrants. Through this partnership, the government of Pakistan envisages to not only enhance the capacity of the returning migrants, but also to create a conducive support and advice system for their reintegration into society.

This initiative will assist in offering employment to all people seeking economic opportunities in Pakistan and, thus, help reduce the unemployment rate in the country.