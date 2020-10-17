‘Pink bookworm damages 1 million cotton bales’

MULTAN: South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali has said that pink bookworm is one of the deadliest pests, which approximately damaged one million bales across the country.

He was presiding over a meeting held to review pink bollworm management here on Friday.

The secretary said that cotton crops could be saved through better management. He said that the departmental reports show that pink bollworm attack had increased in Multan, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar and Fort Abbas.

He recommended farmers complete removal of unopened cotton bowls and grazing of animals in the fields after final picking to end the possibility of pink bollworm spread. He directed officials to provide guidance to farmers for the complete removal of pink bollworm from cotton bowls. The farmers should keep stocked cotton sticks in a vertical state, he suggested.

The secretary said that measures were being taken to save the next crop.

A marathon campaign had been planned to launch for pest management during the next whole year.

He said that agriculture was a life of people of the South Punjab as majority of the population involved in this profession. He sought cooperation from all the agriculture stakeholders for the restoration of echo system and better cotton production.