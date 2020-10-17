Arif Alvi arrives in Swat on 3-day visit

MINGORA: President Dr Arif Alvi arrived in Swat district along with his family on a three-day visit on Friday.

The motorcade of the president arrived in Saidu Sharif amid tight security, where he is staying at a luxury hotel along with his family. A heavy continent of the police was deployed around the hotel to provide foolproof security to the president and his family. After taking some rest at the hotel, the president visited Marghuzar valley to witness the White Palace built by the Ruler of the Swat State Miangul Abdul Wadood alias Badshah sahib. The president is scheduled to visit Kalam today, where he will stay for two days.

He is also expected to visit the scenic and eye-catching Mahodand Lake and will leave for Islamabad on Sunday. Meanwhile, speaking at a seminar about breast cancer, First Lady Begum Samina Alvi said that breast cancer was a silent killer. A large number of women, health experts and doctors spoke at the seminar.

The first lady said that breast cancer had killed countless women, calling for awareness about this ailment. She said the government was taking steps to provide better treatment facilities to the breast cancer patients.

She said that there was a dire need to create awareness among the women about breast cancer.