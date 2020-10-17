QWP worried at deteriorating law, order

CHARSADDA: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Friday expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked the government to step correctives steps as the situation could spin out of control.

Addressing a gathering in Tangi tehsil here, QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was least bothered to provide relief to the people, who have been exposed to a host of problems. On the occasion, scores of Awami National Party workers and supporters, including Mohammad Idrees, Malik Hashmat Ali, Jan Alam, Shaukat Khan, Tayyab Khan and others announced joining the QWP along with the families.