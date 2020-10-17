Equal rights for all citizens concept promotion stressed

CHITRAL: The participants of a workshop on Friday stressed promotion of the concept of equal rights for all citizens of the country.

The University of Chitral had organized the two-day collaborative workshop and debate on “Equality, Diversity and Tolerance.”

The event was arranged in collaboration with the Centre for Research and Security Studies or RSS, an advocacy organization. The objective was to promote the concept of peace and harmony among students. It concluded that the path to peace is through embodying fundamental human rights, specifically, strict adherence to the rule of law and informing the public on civic education, good governance and public accountability.