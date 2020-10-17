Dera Police foil smuggling of Iranian oil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police on Friday seized an oil-tanker carrying 40,000 litres Iranian diesel, said a police official on Friday.

A police team led by head constable Muhammad Ashfaq captured the oil-tanker (C-9555) in the limits of Parova Police station. The owners of the filling station, wherefrom the tanker was seized, could not satisfy the police team. The police arrested the alleged smugglers, took the oil-tanker into custody and registered the case. Meanwhile, World Food Day was observed here on Friday in Dera. The Halal Food Authority in this connection organised a seminar at the City Campus of Gomal University, which was largely attended by students, teachers and members of civil society. Director Halal Food Authority Asad Ali briefed the function on the importance of the event. The resource person urged the stakeholders to raise awareness among people on making the food system stronger and resilient with certain sets of actions so as to cope with the challenge of the food crisis in future.