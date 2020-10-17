Watchman killed while extinguishing Bajaur hill fire

KHAR: A daily wager employee of the Forest Department died of the burn injuries he suffered while trying to extinguish the fire on a hill in Navagi tehsil of the Bajaur tribal district on Friday.

The local sources said a fire broke out at Maray Ghar in the hilly area of Babaji Sar and started spreading at a fast speed. A watchman, Muhammad Deen, who had been hired by the Forest Department on daily wages to protect trees tried to put out the fire and the nearby FC Post. He suffered burn injuries in the incident and died of the injuries.

Meanwhile, an Awami National Party Central Working Committee member, Sheikh Jahanzada, said the fire broke out in the morning. He said the local people tried to extinguish the fire on a self-help basis after the watchmen died while putting out the fire but in vain. The political worker said the Rescue 1122 staff, too, could succeed in efforts to extinguish the fire which was still raging. He demanded the Commandant Bajaur Scouts and Sector Commander of North Brigade to call in action the helicopters to put out the fire.