Probe into ‘misuse’ of road funds demanded

MANSEHRA: The residents of Torghar Bassikhel on Friday staged a protest to demand an inquiry into the alleged embezzlement of Rs30 million funds meant for repairing roads in the district.

The provincial government had released the funds for the repairing and widening of roads in our district but the money has been embezzled, Aziz Wahab, a local, told reporters following the protest. “The government had released the funds earlier this year. However, the roads are still in a dilapidated condition, which caused many deadly accidents,” said Aziz. The protesters, who assembled at the Bassikheil Shangaldar road, raised slogans, demanding an inquiry into the alleged embezzlement of funds.