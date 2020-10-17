Bid to smuggle weapons foiled

PESHAWAR: Local police foiled weapon smuggling to Punjab and arrested one person on Friday. Assistant Superintendent of Police Faqirabad, Haider Ali, told reporters on Friday that police intercepted a truck in the limits of the Paharipura Police Station and recovered 34 AK-47 rifles and 68 other kinds of rifles. He added that 14 pistols, 300 magazines and around 30,000 rounds were also recovered during the action. The official said that one alleged smuggler Nadir had been arrested while the truck had been taken into custody.