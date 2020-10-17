People asked to follow traffic rules

OKARA: District Police Officer Faisal Shahzad has said that the Elite Force personnel are combating successfully against the criminals. He said this while addressing the introductory meeting with the Elite Force at Tayyab Saeed Shaheed Police Lines on Friday. The DPO also held a meeting with the traffic police staff. Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that the citizens should follow traffic rules so that the traffic flow could remain smooth and the ratio of accidents could be decreased. The DPO said that it was the duty of the society to follow the traffic rules to save lives of the people.

‘TRADERS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR INFLATION’: Okara Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad has said that traders were not responsible for inflation in the country. Talking here on Friday, the OCCI president said that the wrong policies of the government were responsible for price-hike and other economic problems.