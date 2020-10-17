BKMC Online Art Competition winners awarded

MARDAN: Cash prizes and awards were distributed here on Friday among the winners of the Online Art Competition organised by the Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC), Mardan.

The award distribution ceremony was arranged at the Haider Hall of the BKMC. Dean/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BKMC Professor Dr Muhammad Fazil was the chief guest. BKMC Associate Dean Professor Dr Mutasim Billah, Project Director Dr Abdul Jamil, Literary Society Chairman Dr Muhammad Naeem and others were present. Six categories, including Sketching, Painting, Islamic Calligraphy, Digital Art, Photography and Videography competitions were held. The position-holders were awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates.

The first position holder of every category was awarded Rs 5,000, second Rs 3,000 and third received Rs 1,000. Prizes to the winners from other colleges will be sent through couriers. Students of 34 colleges from across the country participated in the competition. Some of the colleges whose students attended the completion were Khyber Medical College, Peshawar, BKMC, Mardan, Dow International Medical College, Karachi, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rawalpindi Medical University, Sardar Begum Dental College, Peshawar, FJMU, Lahore, Rehman College Of Dentistry, Peshawar, Northwest School of Medicine, Peshawar, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur and others. Dean/CEO Professor Dr Muhammad Fazil said the Online Art competition was organized to provide the students an opportunity to take part in productive activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the online classes system, including Google classrooms and Microsoft team app system had been started as well for the students to save their precious academic time during the lockdown.