close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
October 17, 2020

Undelivered absentee ballots found in dumpster in Kentucky

World

N
Newsdesk
October 17, 2020

LOUISVILLE: Postal inspectors are investigating the discovery of 112 unopened absentee ballots inside a dumpster in Kentucky. A contractor renovating a home in eastern Jefferson County found the ballots Thursday, news outlets reported. The ballots were intended for voters in the 40299 ZIP code and had not been filled out. US Postal Service Office of the Inspector General special agents also found two political flyers. The ballots and flyers were returned to the Postal Service to be properly delivered, Special Agent Scott Balfour said in a statement. “When the investigation is concluded, the case will be presented for federal prosecution to the US Attorney’s Office,” he said.

Latest News

More From World