Turkey tests Russian-made S-400 defence system

ANKARA, Turkey: NATO-member Turkey has tested its Russian-made advanced air defence missile system, Turkish media reports said Friday, raising the specter of a new standoff with the United States. A Haber television, which is close to the government, said on its website that Turkey’s military test-fired the Russian S-400 air defense system in the Black Sea province of Sinop. It based its reports on an amateur video, reportedly filmed in Sinop, showing a contrail shooting into the sky. Other media carried similar reports. The United States has expressed to senior levels of the Turkish government that the acquisition of Russian military systems such as the S-400 is unacceptable, the State Department said on Friday, warning of “potential serious consequences” for its security relationship with Turkey if it activates the system.