October 17, 2020
October 17, 2020

'Taiwan should fortify itself against future Chinese invasion'

October 17, 2020

WASHINGTON: While China probably is not ready to invade Taiwan for now, the island needs to “fortify itself” against a future attack or any bid to isolate it through nonmilitary means, such as an embargo, the White House national security adviser said on Friday. “I think Taiwan needs to start looking at some asymmetric and anti-access area denial strategies,” Robert O’Brien told an online Aspen Institute forum.

