‘Carelessness during anti-dengue campaign not to be tolerated’

FAISALABAD: A meeting was held to review the anti-dengue campaign arrangements in the division on Friday. The meeting held at Commissioner Office was presided over by Commissioner Ishrat Ali while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, DHA CEO Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Aurangzeb and other officers from different departments attended meeting. The deputy commissioners of Jhang, TT Singh and Chiniot joined the meeting via video link. The commissioner reviewed the performance of the departments in connection with anti-dengue and said that next two weeks were very sensitive regarding breeding of larvae. He said that the officers of concerned departments should be active in field to achieve the desire results of the anti-dengue campaign. He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities daily. He cleared that the carelessness and dereliction from duties should not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against the officials showing poor performance in this regard. The DC said that strict monitoring of the anti-dengue measures was being carried out by the divisional administration to make preventive and precautionary measures a success on durable basis. He asked concerned departments to take dengue issue very seriously and dengue surveillance, clinical & medical services awareness campaign and other departmental measures should be implemented with full responsibility.