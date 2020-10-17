16 prisoners released

MUZAFFARGARH: Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Syed Ahsan Mahbood Bukhari Friday ordered release of 16 under-trial prisoners from district jail.

The judge ordered their release on personal surety bond during his monthly visit/inspection of the district jail Muzaffargarh. The prisoners were involved in petty crimes. He was accompanying by Civil Judge Muhammad Irfan, Superintendent Jail Amir Umer Qureshi, Deputy Superintendent Jail Rao Nadeem Iqbal and other senior officers of jail.

The ASJ visited different sections of the jail, including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks. He also interviewed under-trial prisoners and their relatives.