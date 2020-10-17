Eight accused arrested

SARGODHA: Police Friday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics, mobile phones and stake money from them. Police of different stations arrested two drug-peddlers with 1.3 kilogram hashish and six gamblers and recovered Rs 5,500 bet money and five cell phones from them. The accused are identified as M Usman, Ghour Abbas, M Naeem, Riaz, M Ramzan, M Shahzad, Abdul Shakoor and Faisal.

Man shot dead: A man was shot dead in Bhalwal police limits on Friday. According to police, Muhammad Khalid of Taswarabad had an old enmity with Zahid Jandran over a land dispute.

On the day of incident, Khalid was going to fields when Zahid and his two accomplices allegedly opened fire and injured him. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital where he died.