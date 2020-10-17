close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2020

Dasti gets pre-arrest bail

National

Our Correspondent
October 17, 2020

MULTAN: Justice Tariq Salim Sheikh of the Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to Awami Raj Party chief and ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti in an oil tanker robbery case.

Jamshed Dasti had filed his pre-arrest bail before the LHC Multan Bench after dismissal of his bail plea filed before the Muzaffargarh additional session judge. Dasti’s counsels told court that the police neither nominated Jamshed Dasti in the FIR of oil tanker theft case nor he was investigated at any stage of interrogation. The counsels alleged that the police involved Jamshed Dasti in the case purely on political grounds.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted pre-arrest bail till October 27.

