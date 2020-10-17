close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
October 17, 2020

32 smoke-emitting vehicles owners fined

KHANEWAL: The district administration imposed over Rs 49,000 fine on owners of 32 smoke-emitting vehicles on Friday. Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hina Rehman, Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum and other officers concerned launched a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles on GT Road.

The team imposed fine over Rs 49,000 on the owners of 32 vehicles. The team also distributed pamphlets among the drivers to create awareness among the people about smog. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) directed environment department to send notices to industrial units causing pollution.

PO held after seven years: Police Friday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in the killing of a guard after seven years.

