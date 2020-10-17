11 warehouses sealed

KASUR: Pattoki Assistant Commissioner Osama Sharon Niazi on Friday sealed 11 warehouses during a crackdown on hoarders. The AC raided various warehouses and recovered rice, ghee and other edibles.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A youth was shot dead at Sham Kot Naw village near Kunganpur on Friday. Complainant Sarwar told the police that accused Amjad wanted to contract marriage with his daughter, which he refused. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly killed Sarwar’s son Shafiq.

CASH, VALUABLES LOOTED: Dacoits looted cash and other valuables in three incidents here. Two robbers entered the shop of Naveed near Changa Manga Road Chunian and snatched Rs 200,000.

Two dacoits looted Rs 110,000 and a mobile phone from Sajjad near Wadana village while an unidentified thief broke into a house near Dhalwan village and took away cash and other valuables.