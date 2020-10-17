Two postal employees arrested for fraud

BAHAWALPUR: The FIA Bahawalpur on Friday arrested two accused in Rs 23 million fraud in the Postal Services Feroza, Tehsil Liaqatpur.

The FIA arrested accused Faheem Yousaf, Assistant Superintendent Postal Services, and Zawarul Hassan, ex-postman of Feroza Tehsil Liaqatpur post office, on the allegations of misappropriation of over Rs 23 million from the heads of post office saving banks accounts, postal life insurance, military pensions and electricity bills etc inconvenience with Muhammad Abid, former postmaster Feroza post office.

NEGATIVE REPORT OF CONGO TEST: The PCR test of 14-year-old boy, who was admitted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital’s isolation ward on the suspect of Congo fever, was received negative on Friday.

According to Director Emergency Ward and focal person for infectious disease Dr Amir Mehmood Bukhari, Bilal was brought to the hospital as a suspect of Congo fever and his PCR test was sent on Oct 8. Now the test report was got negative, he added.

MULTI-CROPPING SYSTEM: The Department of Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, has successfully established multi-cropping system of “sesame (till) and jujube (Ber)” under drip and sprinkler irrigation method powered by solar energy in sandy alkaline soil.

Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Shahid Rizwan was working on the project funded by Higher Education Commission Pakistan on diversifying the cropping system of Cholistan by integrating soil and water management practices. Dr Muhammad Shahid told that by utilizing innovative water saving techniques and irrigation management practices, we could produce better oil seeds and agronomic crops with fruits culture to fulfill the country food demands.