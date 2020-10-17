Govt has failed to control price-hike, says Gilani

MULTAN: PPP senior leader and former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that the PTI deceived the people in the name of economic reforms.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honour here on Friday, Gilani said that the first PDM meeting had disturbed the government as the rulers had failed to stop masses from joining the PDM meeting in Gujranwala.

Gilani said that the government t had failed to control price-hike which had frustrated the people. He said that the PPP workers were fully motivated and involved for the preparations of Multan meeting. All the PPP workers were asked to launch mass mobilization campaign for Multan meeting and spreading the message of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in during the door-to-door campaign.

‘Govt has failed to deliver’: PML-N ex-MNA Shaheen Shafiq has condemned the alleged arrest of Pakistan Democratic Movement workers ahead of Gujranwala public meeting.

Talking to journalists here, she said that the PTI government had failed to deliver, curbing price-hike and black marketing in the country.

Shaheen Shafiq said that the government had placed containers along the GT Road to stop public meeting in Gujranwala.

She said that the government had failed to provide relief to the masse. Shaheen Shafiq said that the prices of wheat and sugar had surged during the tenure of the current regime.

Meanwhile, PPP city president Malik Nasim Labar strongly condemned the arrest of PPP office-bearers and leaders from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Lalamusa, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala and other districts ahead of PDM public meeting in Gujranwala. He said that the people of the country were with the opposition parties.

15 profiteers arrested: Price Control Magistrates have arrested 15 shopkeepers and imposed over Rs 400,000 fine upon them during the last 24 hours across the district. In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khattak, the price control magistrates visited different markets of the district during last 24 hours and checked prices of commodities at 3,240 shops.

During the checking 210 shopkeepers found involved in selling commodities on high rates.

The price control magistrates arrested 15 shopkeepers at the spot and imposed fine over Rs 400,000 on 195 other shopkeepers. The DC has directed price control magistrates for zero tolerance against profiteering. He also sought meeting with price control magistrates on October 17 (today) to check their performance.

Rs 350m additional grant approve for CPEIC extension block: Punjab government has approved Rs 350 million additional grant for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) extension block. Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood had written to the provincial government for the additional grant.

The commissioner said revolutionary changes were being introduced in health sector under the directions of the Punjab government.

The CPEIC extension block is over Rs 3 billion project while the new block will be made completely operational by 2023.