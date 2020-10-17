close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2020

DCs directed to check profiteering, hoarding in Hazara

National

ABBOTTABAD: Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsud has directed the deputy commissioners to take action against profiteers and hoarders. He also asked them to check the stock of daily use items at the Utility Stores and submit reports to him on a daily basis. He directed the officials to check hoarding and monitor the 31 flourmills in Hazara Division. He issued these directives while chairing a meeting. Mahsud tasked the officials with ensuring availability of essential food items in the markets at official rates. He directed that magistrates along with Food and Agriculture officials must visit fruit and vegetable markets to fix prices and collect necessary data about prices of chicken, vegetables, ghee, sugar, pluses and flour on a daily basis.

