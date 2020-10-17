Japan condemns attacks on security personnel

Islamabad: Chargé d’ affaires at the Embassy of Japan Shindo Yusuke has condemned the terrorist attacks on security personnel and guards in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“Any act of terrorism cannot be justified for whatever reason or purpose. I extend the deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of martyrs and pray for the early recovery of those injured in the attacks,” he said in a message here on Friday.

He appreciated the security forces for maintaining peace and stability and said Japan was committed to continuing to support Pakistan to combat terrorism. "Japan has extended assistance to Pakistan Customs and FBR for establishment of three new state of the art non-intrusive inspection containers scanning, he said.