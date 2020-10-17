Rs20m robbery in Model Town

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Some unknown burglars broke into a house in Model Town and made away with cash and jewelry worth Rs20.38 million in the wee hours of Friday. Police have collected evidences from the scene and registered a case against the robbers. Victim Shehryar Umar Sheikh told police that the burglars threatened his wife and daughters and made away with valuables. Further investigation is underway.