close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2020

Rs20m robbery in Model Town

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2020

LAHORE: Some unknown burglars broke into a house in Model Town and made away with cash and jewelry worth Rs20.38 million in the wee hours of Friday. Police have collected evidences from the scene and registered a case against the robbers. Victim Shehryar Umar Sheikh told police that the burglars threatened his wife and daughters and made away with valuables. Further investigation is underway.

Latest News

More From Pakistan