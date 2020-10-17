Over 40 PIA passengers offloaded over documents issue

LAHORE: More than 40 passengers were offloaded from national airline at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Friday for not having complete documents required to enter UAE on visit visa.

According to the airport sources, FIA officials mobilised on strict conditions on the entry of passengers on visit visa from the UAE, more than 40 passengers going to Dubai by PIA flight PK203 were offloaded. Immigration officials did not allow the passengers boarding because the data was not complete as per the conditions of the UAE government.

According to spokesperson for PIA, the passengers did not have the details of funds with them, return ticket and confirmed hotel booking.

The passengers complained that the airline management did not inform them about the new rules of the UAE while PIA’s spokesperson said that already travelling advisory had been issued. Earlier, 180 Pakistanis with tourist visas had been stranded at Dubai International Airport due to non-compliance with visa requirement. After this, PIA had issued a travel advisory in which passengers who wished to travel to UAE were advised to have the required funds with a confirmed return ticket and hotel booking.

In case passengers planned to stay somewhere else they should give a relative’s reference to prove where they would be staying during their visit.