‘Opposition directionless, lacks political acumen’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that the opposition is directionless and lacks political acumen.

In a statement, the chief minister regretted that the opposition had no agenda and made it clear the government was not bothered over public meetings. These elements, in fact, want to protect their corruption in the garb of rallies but the accountability of the corrupt will continue under PM Imran Khan because PTI is mandated to eliminate corruption and it will not deviate from it, he added.

The chief minister said the people had already rejected the politics of chaos and they would not side with such elements.Meanwhile, the PTI government is fully engaged in public service and the journey of public service will continue, Usman Buzdar said.

The chief minister warned that there was a threat of the second wave of corona and the political agitators should avoid playing with the lives of the people because the virus can spread due to corona SOPs violation.