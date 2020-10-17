Tribute to Naeem Rasheed

Islamabad : Friends of Naeem Rasheed Shaheed, the brave martyr in tragic Christchurch attack in New Zealand in March 2019 have donated some classrooms at Citizen Foundation Primary School in Islamabad in his loving memory and a tribute to his selfless act.

Naeem, an ex-Citibanker sacrificed his life while trying to protect his son Talha and other worshippers. Unfortunately, Naeem and his son and over 50 worshippers lost their lives in worst incidents of Islamophobia.

Naeem’s brother participated in the ‘dua’ and inauguration of classrooms on Thursday. The rooms were donated by his ex-colleagues and friends at the Citibank. Four new classrooms and a storeroom have been built with the donation allowing the school to take in more boys and girls at primary school.