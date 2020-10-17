Boys college sealed

Islamabad : The district administration on Friday sealed the Islamabad Model College for Boys, G-10/4, over the detection of two coronavirus cases among staff members.

The college will be allowed to resume classes only after the building is disinfected and contacts of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are traced to ensure the safety of other students and school staff.

The exposed students and staffers of the educational institution will be tested and quarantined for two weeks, while all necessary actions will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus on campus, district health officer Dr Zaeem Zia said.