CM Usman Buzdar opens five initiatives to ensure quality food to people

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on the occasion of World Food Day on Friday, inaugurated five new initiatives for ensuring quality food to the citizens.

A ceremony in this connection was organised by Punjab Food Authority at CM office. The chief minister inaugurated Motorway Squad and new operational Team Bike Squad, provision of lacto scan machines, free milk testing and body cam surveillance system.

He also inspected lactoscan machine, body cam, mobile milk testing laboratory and motorcycles of bike squad. He lauded the measures taken by Punjab Food Authority for ensuring the availability of quality food to the citizens.

PFA DG Irfan Memon briefed the chief minister on the initiative. Usman Buzdar said that first time Motorway Squad had been constituted for inspecting the food points situated at Motorway, including Sukheke, Sial Mor, Bhera, Kallar Kahar and Chakri Rest Areas and would take action against those involved in adulteration.

He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, modern lactoscan machines had been provided in 36 districts of the province for ensuring quality milk to the people. These machines had ability to check adulteration in milk.

He maintained that surveillance of food authority teams had been started with the help of modern cameras. These cameras would help in live audio, video surveillance and location monitoring of the teams.

In order to ensure adulteration-free quality food to the people, free milk testing had been started throughout the province. Now anyone can bring 20ml milk sample along with CNIC and get immediate result.

Food Authority Bike Squad would check the quality of food from the food points established in congested bazaars and streets. He said the government would utilise all-out resources for providing safe, hygienic and quality food to the people as it was the government’s top priority and responsibility.

He said the drive against the adulteration mafia and those who were selling substandard food items would be continued and no one would be allowed to play with human health. Provincial Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, chief secretary, secretary information and authorities concerned were present on this occasion.