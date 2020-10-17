Ex-cop arrested for â€˜kidnapping citizen for ransomâ€™

A former policeman has been arrested on charges of kidnapping a citizen for ransom. Naseemâ€™s arrest was made by the investigation wing of the Shah Latif police on Friday.

According to police, the ex-cop, along with his companions, including Waqar Ashfaq alias Ashfaq Chohan, had kidnapped a person, Sikandar, in a hi-roof van on October 13 from Muhammad Goth in Shah Latif Town. The kidnappers kept him at an undisclosed location and demanded Rs500,000 in ransom for his release.

After a case was registered at the Shah Latif Police Station, investigators traced and arrested Naseem. The former cop had been dismissed from service over his involvement in a drugs case. He had been sent to jail but later released on bail.