Covid-19 claims six more lives in Sindh

Six more people died of the coronavirus in Sindh over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,574, which constituted a 1.8 per cent mortality rate.

A total of 8,429 tests were conducted and 225 more cases of Covid-19 emerged, raising the number of patients in the province to 141,474 and showing a 2.6 per cent detection rate, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday.

In his daily Covid-19 situation report, he said so far 1,519,134 tests had been conducted and 141,474 cases had surfaced. Of them, 134,494, including 650 overnight, had recovered, he added.

Currently, 4,406 patients are under treatment, and 4,164 of them are in home isolation, five at isolation centres and 237 at hospitals. The condition of 168 patients is stated to be critical, including 20 who have been put on ventilator. Of the 225 new cases, 164 were detected in Karachi.