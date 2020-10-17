LAHORE: Prince Club beat Muslim Gymkhana by 46 runs in Syed Asad-ur-Rehman Memorial Cricket Tournament match here at PCSIR ground.

Prince Club scored 200 for 7 in 20 overs. Fahad ul Haq scored 53, Nasir Shah 42, and Ammar Tariq 26. Awais got 2/17 and Noman Aslam 2/35.

Muslim Gymkhana were all out for 145 in 18 overs. Hasnain scored 40, Hasir 36, and Ali Amjad 22. Muhammad Nawaz got 4/18 and Muhammad Sufiyan 3/16.