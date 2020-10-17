tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Prince Club beat Muslim Gymkhana by 46 runs in Syed Asad-ur-Rehman Memorial Cricket Tournament match here at PCSIR ground.
Prince Club scored 200 for 7 in 20 overs. Fahad ul Haq scored 53, Nasir Shah 42, and Ammar Tariq 26. Awais got 2/17 and Noman Aslam 2/35.
Muslim Gymkhana were all out for 145 in 18 overs. Hasnain scored 40, Hasir 36, and Ali Amjad 22. Muhammad Nawaz got 4/18 and Muhammad Sufiyan 3/16.