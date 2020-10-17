Dar Academy inducts 10 boys from across country

LAHORE: Dar Hockey Academy has recently picked up 10 new boys aged 13-15 years from different parts of the country.

It has inducted three each from Pir Mahal (district Toba Tek Singh) and Farooqabad (district Sheikhupura), and one each from Pattoki (district Kasur), Fort Abbas (district Bahawalnagar), Khushab and Sukkur.

They are provided with free board and schooling in Lahore. The boys train six days every week at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore. The colts are also provided with competition. The academy teams play matches against sides from Lahore and outside.