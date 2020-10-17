Sana, Marina say they are enjoying commentator's role

LAHORE: The ongoing National T20 Cup, while providing a platform to elite white-ball cricketers to showcase their skills and talent, has provided a unique opportunity to former women cricketers to turn commentators.

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir and former Pakistan batter Marina Iqbal have been talking through the exhilarating contests in both English and Urdu.

Sana Mir stressed: “I am really enjoying myself and this has been a special experience. I have previously done pre and post-match shows but here I have tried some new things like pitch reports and commentary.”

Marina Iqbal said: “My experience has been brilliant. This is the first time I have commentated at such a big scale. The coverage has been tremendous.”