Archery promotion discussed

LAHORE: Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti along with Punjab Archery Association (PAA) President Imran Ali and other officials, on the directives of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, held a detailed meeting with Turkish Cultural Center Manager Ulas Ertas at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Friday.

Director Development Archery Manzar Fareed Shah, Chairman Archery Academy Jhang Fakhar Ali Shah, Aurangzeb and PAA Finance Secretary Kishwar Abbas also attended the meeting.

Pakistan and Turkish officials discussed different ways and means including exchange of coaches and trainers for the growth of archery in both the countries.

Ulas Ertas said Pakistan and Turkey have close brotherly relations and both the countries must take benefit from each other’s abilities and experiences. “Archery is one of the most popular games of the world and also known as a traditional game of Turkey. We have sufficient archery infrastructure and skilled coaches and trainers who can impart modern training to Pakistan coaches. We are ready to cooperate and share our modern equipment with Pakistan for the growth of archery,” he added.