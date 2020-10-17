Diamond Paints, Rijas qualify for main final

LAHORE: Diamond Paints and Rijas Property Development registered victories on day four of the Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 to qualify for the main final to be played on Sunday (tomorrow).

On the other hand, FG Polo and Newage Cables qualified for the subsidiary final.

On Friday, the first two-chukker match was played between Diamond Paints and Pebble Breaker under American system. Diamond Paints won the encounter by six and a half goal to three.

For Diamond Paints, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed struck three while Saqib Khan Khakwani converted two and Bazil Faisal Khokhar scored one.