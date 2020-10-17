PCB warns players against breaching bio-secure bubble

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday warned the players that no one would be allowed to risk health of their teammates who are part of the bio-secure bubble after a number of players and officials were seen breaching the bio-secure protocols during the ongoing National T20 Cup here at the Pindi Stadium.

PCB Director High Performance Nadeem Khan, while expressing his displeasure, said it was highly deplorable to see some seniors breaching the bio-secure bubble’s protocols.

“The PCB is disturbed and disappointed as well because some senior players and officials have breached the bio-secure bubble. In doing so, they have put at risk the integrity of the tournament as well as health and safety of their colleagues.

“This practice is completely unacceptable to the PCB and following the meetings with concerned players and their team officials, it has been agreed that there will be zero tolerance for future breaches and those violating the protocols will be expelled from the ongoing and future tournaments.

“I expect the players and officials to show responsibility as the world is watching them and international cricket is coming to our doorsteps. Their irresponsible actions can put into jeopardy all the efforts of the PCB to invite sides during the Covid-19 situation.”

Nine players and three officials had spent time out of the bubble within the vicinity of team’s hotel. When the organisers came to know about the incident, Covid-19 tests were conducted on all of them on an urgent basis and luckily results of all these tests were negative.