Kyrgyz leader consolidating power

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister and acting president Sadyr Japarov appointed a close ally as national security chief on Friday, as he consolidated control over the Central Asian country rocked by unrest following a parliamentary vote.

Japarov appeared in parliament along with outgoing leader Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who resigned on Thursday in a move that cleared a path for Japarov to assume the post of head of state as well as premier.

Jeenbekov became the third president of the volatile ex-Soviet state to resign since 2005 -- a move he said he hoped would spare the country further bloodshed.

But the high-speed transfer of powers to Japarov -- who was still in jail earlier this month -- has has raised European Union concerns over whether it was in line with country’s constitution.