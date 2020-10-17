Kyrgyz leader consolidating power

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister and acting president Sadyr Japarov appointed a close ally as national security chief on Friday, as he consolidated control over the Central Asian country rocked by unrest following a parliamentary vote.
Japarov appeared in parliament along with outgoing leader Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who resigned on Thursday in a move that cleared a path for Japarov to assume the post of head of state as well as premier.
Jeenbekov became the third president of the volatile ex-Soviet state to resign since 2005 -- a move he said he hoped would spare the country further bloodshed.
But the high-speed transfer of powers to Japarov -- who was still in jail earlier this month -- has has raised European Union concerns over whether it was in line with country’s constitution.