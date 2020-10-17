Iranian exiles

close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
AFP
October 17, 2020

AFP
October 17, 2020

PARIS: An exiled Iran opposition group said on Friday it had uncovered a secret new military site run by a shadowy defence ministry research unit which they fear is being used for testing in the Iranian nuclear programme.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said that work on the site in Sorkheh-Hessar, east of Tehran, is used by sections of the secretive Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), overseen by the defence ministry.

