Merkel cancels EU summit

Sat Oct 17, 2020
AFP
October 17, 2020

BRUSSELS: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday cancelled a November 26 EU leaders’ summit in Berlin that was to have discussed relations with China due to the coronavirus. "In the context of the pandemic, we have made it clear that we will not allow the informal summit to take place. We must do without it," Merkel told reporters after a summit in Brussels.

