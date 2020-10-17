Merkel cancels EU summit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday cancelled a November 26 EU leaders’ summit in Berlin that was to have discussed relations with China due to the coronavirus. "In the context of the pandemic, we have made it clear that we will not allow the informal summit to take place. We must do without it," Merkel told reporters after a summit in Brussels.