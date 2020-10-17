Kyrgyz leader consolidating power

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister and acting president Sadyr Japarov appointed a close ally as national security chief on Friday, as he consolidated control over the Central Asian country rocked by unrest following a parliamentary vote.

Japarov appeared in parliament along with outgoing leader Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who resigned on Thursday in a move that cleared a path for Japarov to assume the post of head of state as well as premier.

Jeenbekov became the third president of the volatile ex-Soviet state to resign since 2005 -- a move he said he hoped would spare the country further bloodshed. But the high-speed transfer of powers to Japarov -- who was still in jail earlier this month -- has has raised European Union concerns over whether it was in line with country’s constitution.

One person died and more than 1,200 people were injured during clashes between protesters and police after parliamentary elections on October 4, which opponents say were rigged by vote-buying schemes.

Japarov’s appointment of Kamchibek Tashiyev -- a longtime confidant -- as head of the State National Security Council (GKNB) was confirmed by the government press service. The committee is an important lever of influence for Kyrgyzstan’s key partner Russia, as some GKNB officers train with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). But in a silence that may worry Japarov, Russia has yet to comment on Japarov’s appointments as head of government and acting head of state.