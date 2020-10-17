MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, whose life has been so colourful and tragic that it became the subject of a biopic, confirmed he has cancer following weeks of media speculation. "This is a recent scar of my life, but I’ll beat it. I’ll be out of this cancer soon," 61-year-old Dutt said, pointing to a scar running from his left eyebrow across the side of his head in an Instagram video posted by Bollywood hairstylist Aalim Hakim late on Wednesday.