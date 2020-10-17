close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
AFP
October 17, 2020

Anwar Ibrahim

AFP
October 17, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police questioned Anwar Ibrahim on Friday over his push to topple the government and become prime minister, with the opposition leader slamming the investigation as "political harassment". The veteran politician announced last month he had garnered enough support from MPs to seize power from a shaky, seven-month-old coalition led by Muhyiddin Yassin.

