Covid-19 and SOPs

Like Pakistan, other countries eased lockdown restrictions and opened restaurants, malls, education institutions and public places. However, what stands between these countries and Pakistan is a strict following of SOPs. These countries are taking adequate steps to ensure that the people don’t leave their houses without a mask. The best way to protect ourselves against the virus is by wearing a mask.

It is our responsibility to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer to remain safe. Adopting social distancing measures is also essential to contain the spread of the virus. In our country, many people are seen flouting SOPs. If we want to stop the second wave of the virus from arriving in the country, we should take proper precautionary measures.

Abdul Wadood

Lahore